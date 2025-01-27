DJ Akademiks Accused Of Grooming Teen Boy, X Moves To Cancel
DJ Akademiks Accused Of Grooming Teen Boy, X Slaps “PDF” Tag On Streamer During Cancel Train
DJ Akademiks is one of the most notable figures in the streaming space and his popularity has pushed him to an audience of younger viewers who engage with his content. However, DJ Akademiks is facing serious allegations of attempting to groom a teenage boy after asking him an inappropriate sexual question while later offering up an apology some feel came up short. DJ Akademiks, 35, was in a livestream event with PlaqueBoyMax and the streamer’s moderator, NourGxd, who is 15. Ak, real name Livingston Allen, can be heard asking NourGxd if he would engage in sexual activities with Max. NourGxd shot down the advance by citing his age, causing Ak to double down and ask the teen if he would have sex with Max’s sister, who reportedly is over the age of 18. Max seemed to join in on the fun and threatened to cut the teen from the streaming feed before Ak kept dreaming up odd scenarios including asking, quote, “You don’t know another 15-year-old you can bust down?” among other quips. NourGxd, seemingly uncomfortable at this point, expressed repeatedly that he’s not gay nor interested in doing what was suggested. Another streamer then asks NourGxd for his address to send strippers to his home. The stream, which took place last Thursday (Jan. 23), went viral and has ignited a strong rallying cry accusing DJ Akademiks of grooming the teen and highlighting his defense of Drake, who has previously been slapped with similar allegations involving minors although those claims remain unfounded. Ak has acknowledged his comments to NourGxd but most have taken note that the acknowledgment and the misplaced bravado attached to it nullifies any good intentions DJ Akademiks may have had. Reactions, including comments from rival Freddie Gibbs, Nitty Scott MC, and Meek Mill to the livestream going viral and Ak’s weak walk back can be viewed below. We will share the video featuring Ak’s comments but do warn that the content might be triggering for some so proceed cautiously.
Dj Akademiks said really disturbing things to this minor pic.twitter.com/FvuwtNiWbA— Rak (@vvsrak) January 24, 2025
DJ Akademiks Accused Of Grooming Teen Boy, X Slaps “PDF” Tag On Streamer During Cancel Train was originally published on hiphopwired.com
