DJ Akademiks’ Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Sexual Assault, X Users Begin Long-Awaited Cancellation

DJ Akademiks comes into the new year with some serious allegations hanging over his head.*Trigger warning: this article contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault.* Spotted on HipHopDX , Ziya Abashae, DJ Akademiks’ ex-girlfriend, accused the media personality of sexual assault during an Instagram Live on Saturday (December 30). Abashae claims that the former Everyday Struggle host, along with two other friends, sexually assaulted her. Per HipHopDX:

“For you to pretend you didn’t do anything? That I just went to your house and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for 2 years,” she said in the video. “You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not. I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too.”

After claiming that a rape kit had been conducted following the alleged incident, she continued: “I look crazy right now but I’m not going to stand here and let this man continue to lie about me. That’s not what happened Akademiks, you know that’s not what happened.”

DJ Akademik’s History of Toxicity