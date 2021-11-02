DJ Akademiks Puts Brittany Renner On Side Chick Front Street, Twitter Can’t Believe It

DJ Akademiks is back in the broadcast game in a big way with his new Off The Record podcast venture, and he’s already getting a lot of attention by way of a recent episode. While sitting down with Brittany Renner, Ak essentially put the popular Instagram model on side chick front street after she tried to push back on the idea she might be one.

In the podcast’s latest episode titled “The Trap Queen?,” Renner faced the music of being accused of setting up NBA player P.J. Washington and a recent visit to Jackson State University where she essentially leaned into her villainess role.

We haven’t peeped the episode in question but folks on Twitter have been circulating a clip of their conversation in where Renner incredulously asks Ak if her being a side chick is due to her good looks. Ak essentially says that none of the stars she’s been rumored to have dated claimed her as their numero uno and that she even wrote a book about her escapades with men titled Judge This Cover.

Twitter was somewhat reluctant to give DJ Akademiks his props for putting Brittany Renner on blast but that’s what has the podcast host’s name trending on Twitter this Tuesday (November 2).

We’ve got some of the reactions from the clip below.

—

Photo: Getty

