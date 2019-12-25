DJ Akademiks makes a living making questionable takes when he’s not making bush-league bops, but the Everday Struggle co-host has really upped the ante this time. Via Twitter, Ak shared his so-called rap tier list and Twitter isn’t really understanding the reasoning.

Earlier on Christmas Day, Akademiks shared a Rap Tier list, which we’ll list out in full below:

TIER 1.

DRAKE

TIER 2

Kendrick

J Cole

Travis Scott

Kanye

Tier 3

Meek Mill

21 savage

Future

Da Baby

Lil Uzi

Lil Baby

Young Thug

A Boogie

NBA Youngboy

Roddy Ricchh

Gunna

Tier 4

Lil Tecca

Lil Tjay

Polo G

NLE Choppa

YNW Melly

Letting it sink in? Cool. Let’s get to choppin’ this fable (c) Loaded Lux.

On Twitter, fans aren’t so much looking at the Tier 1 solo inclusion of Drake in that slot which is surprisingly not as polarizing as Ak’s other take. As you can see in the Tier 2 section, K-Dot and Cole are lumped in with Travis Scott and Kanye, which makes sense if Ak’s list is based on record sales and things of that nature.

But without that added context, fans are assuming Ak’s tiers are all-encompassing because that’s just how literal he positioned the list. It could be that Ak is including sales, cultural impact, influence, and other factors that play into the overall mix.

Still, the perception of the list just looks a bit nuts without an explanation of the tiers, but Ak did follow up with another tweet, writing, “I know i left ppl out but yall should be smart enough to know twitter has a character limit.. Imma have a whole full complete list with every rapper.. what yall think of the ones I posted in this so far tho?”

We might be cool on that list, doggie pounds.

Anyway, check out Twitter baking DJ Akademiks for his rap tier list below.

—

DJ Akademiks Ruins Christmas With Struggle Rap Tier List But Twitter Got Him Together was originally published on hiphopwired.com