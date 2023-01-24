DJ Drama & Kenny Burns Host Celeb-Filled ‘You People’ VIP Screening In Atlanta

CLOSE

You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London and Jonah Hill hits Neflix at the end of the week, but first, there must be VIP screenings. Down in Atlanta, DJ Drama and Kenny Burns hosted a screening that had Real Housewives, comedian Deon Cole, who is in the film, Kevin “Coach K Lee of Quality Control fame and more.

It went down at IPIC Theaters in Atlanta on Monday (January 23) evening. Those who came out to screen the highly-anticipated comedy included Cynthia Bailey of Real Housewives of Atlanta, rapper Kash Doll, Lore’l of The Morning Hustle, Director X, Ryan Cameron, and more.

As for the movie, viewers were treated to watching Ezra Cohen (Jonah Hill) and Amira Mohammed (Lauren London) link up after sharing a rideshare, but things get spicy when the Ezra, who is white, have to meet African-American Amira’s parents, portrayed by Murphy and Long. Also, Ezra’s parents are portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny., so this should be good.

You People, which is Kenya Barris’ feature film directorial debut, hits Netflix on Friday, January 27. Check out the celebs who hit the ATL screening in the gallery.

