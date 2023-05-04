DJ Envy & Eboni K. Williams Get Into Back & Forth Over “Not Dating Bus Driver” Discourse, Twitter Has Thoughts

CLOSE

Move over $200 dates. The new question is would you date a bus driver?

Former The Real Housewives of New York City cast member and TV commentator Eboni K. Williams had Twitter all in a tizzy after recent comments she made while interviewing fellow lawyer turned uber-popular life coach Iyanla Vanzant for The Grio.

The conversation was about feminity and the differences between masculine versus feminine energy per Bossip. Things got interesting when Williams mentioned statistics about Black women being more successful, earning college degrees, and getting more pay in their respective fields.

Williams then pondered how Black women can “position ourselves in our divinity” when there are Black men “not in a position to protect nor provide.”

Vanzant asked Williams, “Would you date a bus driver?” and Williams responded, “If he owns the bus.”

The response immediately took off on Twitter, causing a debate with some saying Williams’ standards are ridiculously high, while others did side with her. Williams eventually responded to the reactions to the viral clip, doubling down on her initial comments, this time saying she is speaking for Black women who constantly have to settle for mediocrity.

Eboni K. Williams Activated DJ Envy’s Beige Rage

The debate eventually reached Power 1051’s The Breakfast Club, and DJ Envy made it abundantly clear he was one of the people who did not care for William’s statement about bus drivers.

Envy went for the jugular, calling out Williams for preaching pro-Black ideas about Black men. At the same time, she is married to a white man.

“To understand what people were mad about,” he began. “How do you talk about how much you’re uplifting and going for Black people when that’s not even what you’re looking for?”

Things went left after Williams responded to Envy, saying, “I would love to know DJ Envy how you know what I’m looking for.”

Envy kept his same energy, saying Williams was “sh*tting” on average Black Americans and Black men who work hard to keep things running.

“DJ Envy, you’re dead a** wrong for framing it as me sh*tt*ng on them,” Williams responded, but Envy pushed back, saying that she may not have meant to hurt anyone with her comments, but she did, especially those that buy her books and support her.

Whew.

We hope after this; the whole bus driver discourse goes away. You can peep reactions to it in the gallery below.

