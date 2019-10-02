CLOSE
DM’s Open?: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Split Up, Twitter Petty As Can Be

Posted October 1, 2019

Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Say it ain’t so. “Self-made” Kylie Jenner and her rapper baby daddy Travis Scott have reportedly split.

We’ll let TMZ handle the details:

Sources connected to the now exes say they haven’t been together publicly since his “Look Mom, I Can Fly” documentary premiered in Santa Monica on Aug. 27. They were there as a family … with baby Stormi, but since then things have cooled.

We’re told they’ve been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away — at least for now. Worth noting … Kylie hasn’t posted anything with Travis since Sept. 10.

In Instagram time that like, 20 years. But yeah, that’s really all we have to say about that.

Twitter on the other hands, is getting these jokes and shade off something crazy. Peep some of the best below.

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10. Welp.

11.

12.

