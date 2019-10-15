CLOSE
DMX Checked Into Rehab To Avoid A Relapse

Posted October 15, 2019

DMX at House of Blues Chicago on May 4, 2019

DMX is taking care of himself. Reportedly, the Yonkers rapper checked himself into rehab before suffering a relapse as a preemptive measure.

According to TMZ, a source close to X revealed that he has a kid who has been in and out of the hospital. Apparently, due to the stress of the medical issues and performing again, X was feeling the temptation to use again. So the “Get At Me Dog” rapper checked into rehab to help him cope with and balance his work and home life.

Respect.

There is also the motivation that X is on probation and is required to take random drug tests. A failed test and he’s back in the bing.DMX’s latest jail stint was for tax evasion, and he was released in January.

Peep some of the support for X below.

