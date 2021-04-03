DMX Overdosed, Currently Hospitalized In Grave Condition: Report

Prayers are needed for DMX. The Yonkers rapper and actor reportedly overdosed on Friday night (April 2) and is currently hospitalized in serious condition.

Details are sketchy so far but TMZ reports that he suffered an overdose, which apparently triggered a heart attack. Source says the overdoes occurred around 11pm in his home and that X was transported to a White Plains hospital where he is critical condition. The outlet’s “sources” have disparate takes on his condition that have yet to be confirmed.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, has had a long history of substance abuse, which he has been candid about in his music and interviews. Nevertheless, he has always battle back his demons, making him an artist beloved by many despite his personal and legal woes.

Back in July, X held his own in a Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg where many, besides his most devout fans, initially thought he would be outmatched.

As news of his condition has been trickling out, his peers and fans have been offering their support on social media. Prayers up for Dark Man X.

This story is developing.

