Dog Choking Karen Caught Falsely Accusing Black Man On Video, Outraged Twitter ID’s Her

A Twitter user named Melody Cooper posted a disturbing clip of a white woman (later revealed as Amy Cooper) in New York City calling the cops on a Black man for recording her in Central Park. His alleged crime was reportedly daring to ask her to leash her dog, per city protocols—and her heinous behavior has backfired epically.

“Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash,” was the message Melody Cooper posted as a caption to the one minute clip.

In the video, after demanded that she stopped being recorded or else she’ll call l the polics, she clearly says, “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life,” all while manhandling her dog.

The outrage was immediate, with the potential worst case scenario of a Black man getting abused or killed for a non-crime not being lost (think: Emmett Till as just one example). Many were appalled at the blatant example of violence being inflicted on a Black man due to the lie of a white woman, hence the “Karen” reference.

Twitter quickly found the identity of the culprit, Amy Cooper (no relation to Melody Cooper), and her name has been trending ever since. Ironically, one of the people who initially identified her was her old dog walker.

The fact that so many people seemed to be more concerned about the welfare of the dog than the Black man who is seemingly being accused of a false crime is a matter for another time—but we won’t forget.

Threatening a Black man by saying you'll lie to the police and tell them he was threatening you is threatening his life. Her name is Amy Cooper, and she's the VP of Investment Solutions at Franklin Templeton. You can contact her employer here: https://t.co/cQ27tADduJ https://t.co/zMBm2RGqLW pic.twitter.com/YyCVKt9ARy — AntiFash Gordon (@AntiFashGordon) May 25, 2020

But at the moment we’ll note how Cooper’s place of employment was also found, with Twitter encouraging people to let her employer know about her behavior.

Oh yeah, they took back the dog, bruh.

The Animal Rescue has taken possession of Amy Cooper’s dog. pic.twitter.com/t8izZX9xhi — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 26, 2020

Of course, Twitter also found the Black man, and his name is Christian Cooper—and Amy clearly messed with the wrong guy, a generally upstanding citizen.

Christian Cooper, whom Amy Cooper tried to get killed by the police, is a Harvard graduate, a former Marvel Comics editor and now the senior biomedical editor at Health Science Communications I need the “progressive” left to stop pretending income equality will solve racism. pic.twitter.com/m15UxcIRTL — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 26, 2020

Check out more reactions to KKKaren aka Amy Cooper’s deplorable behavior below.

