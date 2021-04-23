Dog Whistling & Insurrection Inciter Donald Trump Calls LeBron James A Racist In Ridiculous Rant

This is a great example of the pot calling the kettle black.

LeBron James pissed many conservative white folks off with a tweet sharing the photo of the white officer who shot and killed a Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black teenager, with the caption “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.” The hypocrisy was deafening as people accused the vocal NBA superstar of “targeting” the officer, which led to him deleting the tweet and explaining why.

The one person who shouldn’t be saying anything, Donald Trump, decided to stick his orange nose in the matter. Deep from his cesspool of a golf club, the fired ex-president sent off a ridiculous statement accusing James of using “RACIST” language telling the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to stick to sports.

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League,” Trump said in his statement.

“His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!” he ridiculously continued. Keep in mind this is the same man who referred to Haiti and other African nations as shithole countries, told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” bitched and moan about confederate statues being taken down. We can’t forget he incited a mob of White domestic terrorists, causing a saltine-fueled riot on the US Capitol. After dropping his statement, Twitter immediately couldn’t believe the audacity of this man. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: The Washington Post / Getty

