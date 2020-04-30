Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Squash Beef Rumors By Dropping “Say So” Remix and Twitter Is Losing It

It looks like Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj are using their talents to put beef rumors to rest, by teaming up for a remix to Doja’s infectious hit, “Say So.”

On Wednesday (Apr 29), Doja Cat took to Instagram to share the good news with fans, posting a snippet of the track to her Instagram with a heartfelt caption thanking Nicki Minaj for the love.

“YOU ASKED FOR IT Say So Remix ft. @NICKIMINAJ COMES OUT FRIDAY AT 12AM EST! THANK YOU NICKI ! I LOVE YOU,” Doja Cat wrote.

Although Nicki Minaj hasn’t posted to her social media accounts since February 29, the message with the collaboration is loud and clear after Nicki’s Barbz attempted to drag Doja Cat earlier this month. As previously reported, things between Nicki’s fan and Doja Cat escalated after Doja came to the defense of a fan and referred to the toxic elements of Minaj’s Twitter fanbase as “scum”, resulting in the Barbz attempting to start a “Doja’s Over” party on Twitter.

the barbz that cancelled doja cat when they see the news about the doja cat remix with nicki #SaySoRemix pic.twitter.com/U13hD8k9qR — Educate thee Barbz (@MarinaDelRey612) April 29, 2020

Despite the hiccup, it appears to two rappers are moving forward in a positive direction and their fan bases couldn’t be any happier. Fans were so excited that leaks of unconfirmed versions of Nicki’s verse are rumored to have been released.

I wonder if Nicki redid her verse since the leak. I didn’t attempt to hear it so I wouldn’t know if she did or not when it drops but I mean the Queen has the ability to do so expeditiously. Unlike girl who takes months to write, I mean let someone write her feature…#SaySoRemix pic.twitter.com/ZeSp1ULRvY — Queen (@AriaDanyelle) April 29, 2020

Between squashing beef and leaks, we know this remix is destined to be a hit.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to the news of the collaboration below.

