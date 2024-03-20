Close
News

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 Deemed Trash By NYC Concertgoers

Doja Cat, Offset, Sexxy Red & More Are Hitting The Hot 97 Summer Jam Stage, Fans Are Not Feeling The Lineup

Published on March 20, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024

Source: Hot 97 /  Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024

It’s that time of the year when Hot 97 announces the lineup for its highly anticipated concert, Summer Jam. Unfortunately, it landed with a thud.
The same concert that gave us JAY-Z famously clowning NaS, the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep on the Summer Jam screen, and even bringing out Michael Jackson for a brief second has seen better days, according to fans.
New Yorkers who look forward to the concert that has the title of being the official start to summer in New York City feel it has officially fallen off after the iconic radio station announced this year’s lineup. No longer taking place at MetLife Stadium, opting for a traditional venue in UBS Arena, the concert has since been downsized, axing the festival stage that usually featured “smaller acts” before the more prominent names hit the main stage inside MetLife. This year, opening up Summer Jam 2024 will be Tee Grizzley, 41 (Kyle-Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata), Davido, Sleepy Hallow, Method Man & Redman, Sexxy Red, Offset, and Doja Cat as the concert’s headliner.

Reactions To The Lineup Are Not Good

Anywhere else, that’s a pretty solid lineup, but this collection of artists is not slapping for New Yorkers. Immediately after the big announcement, they voiced their displeasure, and the critiques were not kind. “Chris Brown & usher will be worth the money over this trash lineup,” one person wrote in Hot 97’s IG post sharing the flyer showing the lineup. Another comment read, “Trash ass line up Redman and method Man the dopest ones on this list.” Ouch. “Just cancel the whole damn Summer Jam,” another comment read. Well damn. We still think there will be people in the UBS Arena on Sunday, June 2, to watch the show; whether the show completely sells out is another story. More reactions to Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2024 lineup are in the gallery below.

1. Legit question

2. Bruh

3. Welp

4. Well, not everyone is upset with the lineup

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11. Ummmmmm let's relax

12.

13.

14.

15.

Doja Cat, Offset, Sexxy Red & More Are Hitting The Hot 97 Summer Jam Stage, Fans Are Not Feeling The Lineup was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

    Bossip
    Ralph Lauren - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Tyson Beckford Is Still Fine, Ralph Lauren Is Still Timeless, & This Milan Menswear Moment Is Everything

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    NFL: OCT 19 Dolphins at Browns

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close