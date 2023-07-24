Doja Cat Sounds Off On Supporters About “Creepy’ Fan Accounts & “Kittenz” Nickname, Twitter Concludes She Haters Her Fans

CLOSE

Doja Cat is catching major side-eye from not just her fans and Twitter after she took a major crap on supporters running fan accounts and a particular name for her fanbase.

It looks like Doja Cat is trying to alienate herself from her fans. Spotted on Page Six, the singer / “rapper” called out her fans for giving her fanbase a name without her consent in a bunch of now-deleted tweets she posted over the weekend.

Per Page Six:

“My fans don’t get to name themselves s—t,” the “Boss Bitch” singer declared in a series of since-deleted tweets posted over the weekend.

“If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f—king ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

One fan quickly questioned the rapper’s outlandish remarks, tweeting in response, “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans.”

When trying to explain herself for her crappy responses, the “Streets” crafter claimed she came up with the name when she was “an alcoholic teen.”

Okay.

She then took a shot at a fan account for using her “government name,” Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, as a handle. “You making my government name your sn [screenname] is creepy as f—k,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

The rapper took things further by suggesting fans delete their accounts. One user asked her, “What should i change my name to since you don’t like the term kitten.”

Doja Cat replied, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.”

Doja Cat Is Getting Friend On Social Media

It should come as no surprise the woman once accused of showing feet in racist chatrooms is catching heat on Twitter for her sh*tty behavior.

Fellow Pop Star Charlie XCX wrote in a tweet, “doja cat’s being so grumpy !”

Others point out how Doja Cat is responding to people by blocking them for wondering why she is dating problematic influencer J. Cyrus, keeping her from beating those she likes to entertain racist white men allegations.

You can see more reactions to Doja Cat showing hate to her adoring fans the love her in the gallery below.

Photo: Noam Galai / Getty

