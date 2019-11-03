CLOSE
HomeNews

Donald Trump Got Booed Relentlessly UFC 244, Those Are The Facts #TrumpBooedAgain

Posted 10 hours ago

Trump at UFC 244

Source: Splash / Splash News


Donald Trump got booed, again. The Cheeto in Chief hit up UFC 244, in NYC’s Madison Square Garden, and as expected people let Putin’s Puppet know how they felt about him.

So if you’re down with the clique that actually cheered the racist President, as some reports say, we’re just going to assume you’re the Ops. But said cheers were mostly drowned out by the boos—those are the facts.

Anyway, UFC 244 featured The Rock presenting “BMF” (Baddest Motherf*cker) belt to Jorge Masvidal, who faded Nate Diaz (doctors stopped the fight in the 3rd).

But more importantly, peep the well-deserved Trump slander below.

Donald Trump Got Booed Relentlessly UFC 244, Those Are The Facts #TrumpBooedAgain  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Galleries
$55 Pancakes?: Kanye West’s “Brunchella” Struggle Plates Getting Slandered
13 Celebs Who Dressed Up As Other Celebrities For Halloween
Joyner Lucas’ Eminem-Assisted “What If I Was Gay” Track Leaks, Twitter Demolishes Song
Megan Thee Stallion & Moneybagg Yo A Wrap? Twitter Races To Her DM’s
Gang Starr Drops New ‘One Of The Best Yet’ LP, Hip-Hop Twitter Salutes The Foundation
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close