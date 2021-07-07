Donald Trump Launches Lawsuit Against Google, Facebook & Twitter

Since leaving the White House at the top of the year, former President Donald Trump has decried the social media platforms of Facebook and Twitter for censorship and is now waging a legal war against the tech giants. In a new report, Trump is leading class-action lawsuits against the companies, which also includes Google, but many observers believe that the business mogul may fall short of victory as he has in previous lawsuits.

As reported by Axios, Trump filed the three class-action lawsuits on Wednesday (July 7) in U.S. District Court in Miami, citing that the three companies violated free speech terms protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“We will achieve a historic victory for American freedom and at the same time, freedom of speech,” Trump said at a news conference hosted at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J. earlier today.

Since losing access to Facebook and his preferred perch of Twitter, Trump has made the companies the focus of his ire while making unfounded claims that the acts were intentional, failing to take notice of his own actions while using the platforms to spread often false or debunked theories and thoughts.

The lawsuits in question will ask the courts to do away with Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which Trump and fellow critics of 230 says gives Facebook, Google, and Twitter a higher amount of legal protection from liability of the content posted by its users.

Axios added in its reporting that Trump’s lawsuits have the support of the America First Policy Institue and a new legal entity known as the Constitutional Litigation Partnership.

Reaction to the news sparked Facebook and Twitter to trend on Twitter, and we’ve got reactions listed out below.

