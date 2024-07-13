Shots Ring Out At Donald Trump Rally In Pennsylvania
Donald Trump Rally Erupts In Gunfire As Secret Service Rush Stage, Xitter Thinks Shooting Was Staged
Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee for President of the United States, was in Pennsylvania hosting a rally when shots rang out. After popping noises were heard, several Secret Service agents rushed the stage, turning into a photo op that some on Xitter believe to be staged. According to a breaking NBC News report, Donald Trump was in Western Pennsylvania hosting a rally as part of the campaign trail for the business mogul and presidential hopeful. Trump was in the early stages of the rally when loud noises were reportedly heard in the distance. The sounds somewhat resembled gunshots, prompting Secret Service agents to secure the safety of the former president. More from NBC News:
Trump was speaking when he reached for the side of his face as popping sounds rang out over the rally. He then crouched down as Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him. He was quickly escorted into a vehicle, walking off the stage with agents on all sides. Screams from the audience rang out as the scene unfolded. A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement posted to X that “the former President is safe.” “This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi posted. Trump is currently being treated at a local facility and was reportedly injured in the ear and head area. Dramatic images online show Trump being tackled by agents with the American Flag flying behind them amid the confusion. On X, formerly known as Twitter, some are saying that the shooting was a staged event meant to sway voters. Others had other things to say and we’ll feature reactions from all sides below. — Photo: Getty
