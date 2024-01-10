Donald Trump Trends On Social Media For “Ludacris” Reference

For years now Donald Trump‘s mental decline has been on full display both on camera and on his social media posts, and yesterday the front runner for the Republican nomination for President of The United States once again found himself trending for showing just how mentally incompetent he’s become.

