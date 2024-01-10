Donald Trump Trends On Social Media For "Ludacris" Reference
For years now Donald Trump‘s mental decline has been on full display both on camera and on his social media posts, and yesterday the front runner for the Republican nomination for President of The United States once again found himself trending for showing just how mentally incompetent he’s become.Yesterday Donald Trump once again lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James for trying to make him cough up $370 million dollars in the civil-fraud case he’s currently battling in court and in a video rant he posted on his Truth Social website, Trump titled his post “Even my Political Opponents Have Spoken Against the Ludacris Demands of NYS AG Tish James.”
