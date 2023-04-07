Drake Drops “Search & Rescue” Track Featuring Kim Kardashian Sample, Twitter Reacts

CLOSE

Drake earned the reputation of being a calculated thinker in his music rollouts, and his latest single is causing a stir because of a famous voice that was sampled. In the new song “Search & Rescue,” Kim Kardashian’s voice is heard during the bridge of the track which has some on Twitter believing there is still some beef between Drake and Ye aka Kanye West.

Drake, fresh from rocking the Dreamville Festival stages in a standout performance packed with surprise guests, previously teased “Search & Rescue” on OVO Sound Radio which sparked a flurry of speculation among observers because of the Kardashian voice sample.

Now that the song is released in full, “Search & Rescue” is produced by Sad Pony and BYNX and sees Drizzy in a lovelorn state trying to make amends with a woman crooning sweet nothing such as “Take me off the map” and “I need someone to be patient with me” along with similar missives spread throughout.

Causing further discussion is the single’s cover art, which features Drake and a woman who curiously looks like Kardashian in motorcycle helmets largely obscuring their faces.

As most things are with the Canadian superstar, this could be either an amazing coincidence or another sly attempt of him showcasing his petty powers to the maximum. It was thought that whatever beef existed between Ye and Drake was settled after the pair rocked the “Free Larry Hoover” concert together and that still could be true. Still, Twitter has other ideas and we’ve got reactions from all sides below.

