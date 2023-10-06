Drake Finally Drops “For All The Dogs,” Fans React To Possible Subliminal Shots At Pusha T, Rihanna & More

CLOSE

After countless months of teasing his fans, Drake has finally released his highly anticipated album, For All The Dogs, and, of course, the reactions are all over the place.

Fans were wide awake at 6 a.m. and ready to hear lyrics that will end up being Instagram captions when the Canadian Hip-Hop star dropped his new album, For All The Dogs.

The album arrives three months after it was first revealed, featuring artwork by his no-longer secret son, Adonis. as the cover art.

The 23-song album, which is ridiculously long, serves as a follow-up to his other 2022 projects, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss, and there are many features.

Drizzy gets assistance from big names like Bad Bunny and SZA, whom he revealed he dated at one point and is featured on the album’s lead single “Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy,” which also features Trump lover and victim of a sex tape leak Sexyy Red.

Other notable features include Drizzy’s homie, Lil Yachty, his recent tour mate 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown, Yeat, and PartyNextDoor.

One standout feature comes from J. Cole, who used his appearance in the song ‘First Person Shooter,” where he addresses his beef with NBA Youngboy.

Did Drake Take A Shot At Pusha-T & Rihanna?

What many fans expected would happen on this album would be Drake taking a shot at his nemesis, Pusha T.

Everyone assumed that would be the case on the album’s first song, “Virginia Beach,” which samples Frank Ocean’s “Wiseman.”

Still, to the disappointment of everyone, it’s just a typical Drake song.

But, in what could be a reach or a clever observation, one X user noticed that in a skit on the 21 Savage assisted track “Calling For You,” a woman complains about not being in first class.

Hilariously, Pusha T hit United Air on X (formerly known as Twitter) on October 3 about the airline not having a first-class option despite letting an agent book a first-class ticket.

Is this a coincidence? Who knows, but if Drake did that in such a short turnaround, it’s pretty damn hilarious.

Another eyebrow-raising moment has the Navy reacting, thinking Drake could have possibly taken a shot at Rihanna on the song “Fear of Heights” on his latest album.

If true, we know Rihanna will have that smoke for Drizzla.

For All The Dogs Production

On the production, the side For All The Dogs boasts help from Bnyx, Boi-1da, Cash Cobain, Justin Raisen, Sadpony, and Southside.

OVO regulars Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre, and Drake serve as executive producers. NBA superstar Kevin Durant serves as A&R on the project.

Of course, like with any significant Drake release, the reactions and crazy are up and down X timelines, with some folks calling the album mid.

Uh oh.

You can see those in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Cole Burston / Getty

Drake Finally Drops “For All The Dogs,” Fans React To Possible Subliminal Shots At Pusha T, Rihanna & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com