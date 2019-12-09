Drake, Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert & More React To The Sudden Passing of Juice WRLD

The world is still coming to grips with the sudden and tragic passing of Juice WRLD . The 21-year-old rising star death hit like a punch to the gut as the Hip-Hop world continues to process his death.

Reactions are still pouring in almost 24 hours since news broke that the “Lucid Dreams” crafter passed away after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport. Artists such as Drake, Fat Joe, Meek Mill, French Montana, & more hopped on their socials to remember Juice WRLD born Jarad Anthony Higgins, who just celebrated his 21st birthday on Monday (Dec. 2).

While he hasn’t been in the industry that long, its clear his presence was felt and will be missed by many. You can see all the outpouring of love and condolences in the gallery below.

Photo: Steve Jennings / Getty

