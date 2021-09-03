Drake Releases ‘Certified Lover Boy’ On The Late Night & Fans Can’t Stop Talking It Up #CertfiedLoverBoy

Drake has been gearing up since last year to unleash his latest body of work in Certified Lover Boy but was set back by delays and final tweaking. In the early morning hours on Friday (September 3), Drizzy’s sixth studio album was released to the masses and fans can’t stop talking about it on Twitter.

All throughout 2020, Drake and his team made calculated moves in rolling out what would eventually be the album, with the Scary Hours 2 and Dark Lane Demo Tapes being effective teasers to drum up anticipation. Certified Lover Boy was slated for a January release date but was delayed due to suffering an injury although many speculated Drake was hoping to shift the climate and shake up the fourth quarter as many large acts typically try to go out for the year with a bang.

Certified Lover Boy‘s marketing plan consisted of huge billboards appearing all across North America, which announced some of the many features that are present on the project. Of course, all eyes are naturally on the Jay-Z feature with the track “Love All” and Drake connected twice with Future on the tracks “N 2 Deep” and “Way 2 Sexy,” which also features Young Thug.

Travis Scott and Drake have already proven they’re a winning team and link up again for “Fair Trade,” while feature king Lil Baby delivers a verse for “Girls Wants Girls.”

Kid Cudi shows up for “IMY2” and a teased feature came to fruition with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross blessing the track “You Only Live Twice.”

Reactions on Twitter to Certified Lover Boy have been pouring in since it was released and we’ve got some of the best reactions below.

Photo: Getty

