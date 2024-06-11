Drake’s Soccer Dad Style Roasted To Bagger Vance Smithereens On Xitter

Drake's Soccer Dad Style Roasted On Xitter
Drake’s fashion choice while watching his son Adonis’ soccer game has gone viral, with many social media users seizing the chance to crack jokes.As the summer gets underway, superstar rapper Drake has kept it fairly low-key since his battle with Kendrick Lamar dominated the cultural conversation for the past few weeks. But the Certified Lover Boy rapper popped up on Sunday (June 9) with a new post on Instagram which saw him sporting a summer outfit fit for lawn picnics, consisting of a cream t-shirt with a white sweater tied around his shoulders and wide-leg brown trousers with a brown belt. Drake finished off the look with a pristine pair of sunglasses. The caption to the post read, “Goats don’t worry about one-trick ponies.”
