might be known as one of the most talented young rappers of his era out of Atlanta, but fans now are wondering how the “Drip Too Hard” star managed to misunderstand his own assignment. A photo of Gunna’s outfit at New York Fashion Week hit the Internets and fans on Twitter are really going hard with the slander.

Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, showed off the New York Fashion Week drip via Instagram where the comments were largely positive, including praise from his label’s Instagram page in Young Stoner Life Records. As it stands, the outfit is definitely original and probably cost more than most people’s vehicles so while the jokes are certainly coming in hot and fast, Gunna definitely looks like he spent long bread for it.

The reactions on Twitter have been vicious with some fans saying that Gunna is channeling Spongebob Squarepants. Others just don’t see the appeal and, of course, the brokies who could never have a lot to say from the sidelines. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

New York Fashion Week kicked off Wednesday (September 8) and the star-studded event will continue its run of events all the way through the weekend before ending on Sunday (September 12). Gunna is mostly like just one of several Hip-Hop entertainers that will be in the building and while his Day 1 outfit raised eyebrows, let’s see what he gives us in the days to come.

For what it’s worth, the 28-year-old College Park rapper can do whatever he pleases. Still, those jokes had to be given and we’re just reporting this for the culture and nothing else.

Photo: Instagram

Drip Or Drown 0: Twitter Clowns Gunna’s New York Fashion Week Fit was originally published on hiphopwired.com