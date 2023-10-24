Dwight Howard Admits To Linking Up With Man, Denies Orchestrating Forced Threesome

CLOSE

Dwight Howard is asking a court to dismiss the lawsuit of a man who claims that the former NBA star sexually assaulted him and attempted to rope the individual into an unsanctioned sexual act. Stephen Harper, the man who filed the lawsuit, says he met Dwight Howard via social media over two years ago.

Radar Online obtained the court records connected to the lawsuit in which Stephen Harper says that he met Dwight Howard and began having online conversations back in May of 2021. After reaching out on Instagram via a direct message, the pair exchanged phone texts with Howard reportedly stating that he was into a number of sexual acts and asked Harper to send him photos.

Howard responded in the case admitting to exchanging texts with Harper for a brief period in the summer of 2021, which included nude photos and videos. Howard also added that Harper came to his home on July 19, 2021, and entered his bedroom, both of them disrobing, and engaged in “consensual kissing.”

At this point, Harper claims that Howard invited another man to the bedroom reportedly dressed as a woman going by the name Kitty. Harper says that Howard attempted to get the pair to engage in a threesome, something Harper did not agree to. Kitty began to perform a sexual act on Howard with Harper expressing he wasn’t comfortable with the setup.

Harper then claims that Howard began touching his thigh and feeling him through his underwear, allegedly saying he “was going to do whatever” to Harper and shot down any resistance.

From Radar Online:

“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

While Howard admitted that Kitty was in the room, he claimed that all three were aware that a threesome would be taking place.

Dwight Howard is facing charges of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment in the lawsuit.

