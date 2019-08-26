Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

Eddie Murphy became a star after joining the cast of Saturday Night Live while in the 80’s. After a too-long hiatus, the renowned comedian will return to host the show that launched his career in December.

Murphy will be holding SNL down during the holidays this December 21.

This will be Murphy’s first time hosting in 35 years. Also, don’t count on his revitalizing Buckwheat. But, plenty of folk are hoping Murphy doubles up as the musical guest, too.

Now that would be epic.

Peep the reactions below.

Eddie Murphy Finally Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ In December, Twitter Here For It was originally published on hiphopwired.com