Elon Musk Buys Twitter, Black Twitter Keeps Eye On The Jig, MAGA Twitter Elated

As expected , Elon Musk just purchased Twitter. The founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla reportedly purchased the social media app for a cool $44 billion, but not everyone is celebrating.

According to the New York Times, Musk and the Twitter board secured the deal after much wrangling.

Twitter agreed to sell itself to Mr. Musk for $54.20 a share, a 38 percent premium over the company’s share price this month before he revealed he was the firm’s single largest shareholder. It would be the largest deal to take a company private — something Mr. Musk has said he will do with Twitter — in at least two decades, according to data compiled by Dealogic.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr. Musk said in a statement. He said he wanted “to make Twitter better than ever.”

The pro and cons of Musk buying Twitter and potentially making the company private is already being polarized on ideological lines. The conservative and MAGA bros are seeing the move is potential ownage of the libs.

The more progressive crowd isn’t feeling a guy like Musk taking the company private and throwing plenty of f*ckery into the mix. Also, you have heard of Tesla being sued for rampant racism against Black employees by the state of California, right?

Black Twitter is ringing the bell to stay woke since despite Musk’s successes, dude has proven to be quite problematic. Peep some of the reactions in the gallery.

