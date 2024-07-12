Eminem Drops 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)' LP
Eminem Drops ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ LP, Xitter Has Thoughts
Eminem long solidified himself as one of Hip-Hop’s most successful acts, becoming so despite heavy scrutiny over his lyric choices and subjects. Leaning into the most offensive portions of the Slim Shady character, Eminem delivers his latest studio album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) and Xitter is already full of comments on this latest body of work. Eminem, 51, began teasing the release of the album earlier in the year with the thought that it was a concept album centered on the Detroit wordsmith shedding the Slim Shady persona while electing to go out with a bang. Largely produced by Eminem alongside frequent production collaborator Luis Resto, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) also features production from Denaun Porter, Dr. Dre, Dem Jointz, FredWreck, and others.
At this point, most should know what to expect from Eminem regarding albums. There are tons of pop culture references, direct replies to critics, addressing the concerns of fans, and taking shots at other entertainers who might not have a lot of good favor from the public such as Diddy, R. Kelly, and others. Features from the likes of J.I.D., Bizarre, Skylar Grey, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, BabyTron, White Gold, and Sly Pyper round out the feature list along with skits tying the concept of the shedding of the Slim Shady persona. It also wouldn’t be an Eminem album without some emotional heart-tugging track and “Temporary” fits the bill with the lyrics aimed towards Em’s adult daughter, Hailie Jade. On Xitter, fans are reacting to Eminem’s latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) and we’ve got the best listed below. — Photo: Getty
