Eva Longoria Dragged For Anti-Black Statements On MSNBC, Olivia Pope Swoops In

Eva Longoria is doing a hefty amount of damage control this morning after essentially pushing aside the efforts of Black women voters, resulting in President-Elect Joe Biden’s win. The actress seemingly threw Black women under the figurative bus while praising the Latina women as the “real heroines” in an unfortunate missive that has Twitter reacting to the words as expected.
While appearing on MSNBC with host Ari Melber to discuss the results of the Election Day tallies, Longoria, 45, opened up her praise of women of color showing up at the polls in droves, most especially Black women. But things took an odd turn when Longoria snatched away the moment to praise women of her ilk.
“I mean you saw what Black women did in Georgia but Latinas are the real heroines of all of this,” Longoria said, with Melber seemingly agreeing.
As a result, Longoria’s words, which will live on, are being dissected and have created yet another crucial debate regarding the term people of color or women of color, and the frequent exclusion of Black voices in those spaces. It isn’t known if Longoria thought that far ahead or even meant to belittle Black women, but her passion in speaking up for Latina women such as herself was especially telling.
Longoria has since issued an apology that has been, so far, unilaterally rejected by many across Twitter.
From Eva Longoria’s Facebook:
I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN. My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that, There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear:
Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power.
While this PR-prepped statement might stave off some criticism, Longoria is largely getting the business on Twitter and across social media. Actress Kerry Washington also attempted to shield her friend from the critiques online and claimed they were in the “trenches” alongside each other which led to Washington catching some jabs too.
We have the tweets below that illustrate the finer points and issues with the above discussion.
—
Photo: Getty
Eva Longoria Dragged For Anti-Black Statements On MSNBC, Olivia Pope Swoops In was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Eva Longoria just said on MSNBC “I mean you saw what Black women did in Georgia but Latinas are the REAL heroines of all of this.” But why? What’s the point of that? @EvaLongoria— Papp (@evet965) November 9, 2020
2.
that eva longoria msnbc interview is why we emphasize that you specifically say “black women” and not “woc”...because even within our own communities our work is diminished and erased...— amy gdala ✨ (@lyviafm) November 9, 2020
3.
That Eva Longoria thing is sad. People really do not like for Black women specifically to get praise. Reminds me of Gina Rodriquez— Supernova Momma (She/Her) (@SupernovaMomma) November 9, 2020
4.
gina rodriguez when she saw eva longoria being anti black on msnbc pic.twitter.com/Da79DNBDaw— yana (@yanitsunamiii) November 9, 2020
5.
Eva Longoria and Gina Rodriguez 🤝 contributing to the anti-Black and diminishing of Black women’s cultural and political work— Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) November 9, 2020
6.
Eva Longoria can try to downplay the significance of black women securing the presidency for Democrats all she wants, but she hasn't been relevant since Desperate Housewives. So. Let's not look to her for any political insight or analysis. Gone, girl.— medusa (@tinykinseyscale) November 9, 2020
7.
Eva Longoria just embodied one of the many barriers in the way of WOC unity - the desire to bring attention away from and size up the efforts of Black women. A core of antiblackness is the sense that Black women are underserving - even a little attention, is "too much."— Sierra (@sierrasviews) November 9, 2020
8.
Fuck Eva Longoria. Fuck Dascha Polanco. Fuck Gina Rodriguez.— AshB (@Hey_AshB) November 9, 2020
Fuck all Latines who shit on Black people, especially Black womxn in an attempt to prop up and center Latine people.
And they conveniently NEVER have anything to say to uplift Afro-Latine people.
I'm so tired of this
9.
why interview eva longoria in the first place is the question that begs to be asked.— FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) November 9, 2020
10.
Not Eva Longoria saying yeah Black women voted, but Latina women are the “real heroes” of this election. Sis not only do the numbers disagree, but you didn’t have to say anything about Black women PERIODT. Ole raggedy ass pic.twitter.com/mCdFRtgD7s— ✨it’s still whitney bitch✨ (@lifeWHITme) November 9, 2020
11.
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris: “Black women who are often too often overlooked, but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”— The94percent (@the94percent) November 9, 2020
Eva Longoria: pic.twitter.com/z1Y7hTdgil
12.
Eva Longoria channeling Gina Rodriguez’s anti-blackness on MSNBC is not something I was expecting to see today... pic.twitter.com/3MgvZo1ibk— Openly Black. Openly Beautiful. (@MsElleAyeGee) November 9, 2020
13.
Eva Longoria said n*ggas give her heebie jeebies.— Wanna (@WannasWorld) November 9, 2020
14.
Black women have always been the backbone of the Dem Party. Even when the party doesn’t deserve our efforts & labor. What Eva Longoria said about Black women diminishes Black women’s efforts & also erases Afro-Latinas. & Real “heroines” where? Black women showed up & out AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/4dhk249rQO— Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) November 9, 2020
15.
Same folks mad at Eva Longoria been deliberately erasing the fact that 82% of Black male voters chose Biden all weekend... pic.twitter.com/ChYXaQx8IE— Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) November 9, 2020
16.
Just read that Eva Longoria post(s). We owe an apology to Tony Parker— 700 Fill Bandit (@Rios___) November 9, 2020
17.
Good morning to everyone except Eva Longoria & whitinas who whine abt Latinos not getting the light, turning on Black women, &always getting it wrong. Your AntiBlackness is showing, eva. Apologies are as vapid as her responses. Nothing she says here is unique to Latinas. Nothing. https://t.co/QdNJQOczBV— Dr. Blanca E. Vega (@BlancaVNYC) November 9, 2020
18.
What Eva Longoria did was raise and dismiss black women. She issue spotted us and saw that her argument was flawed but then dismissed us and push forward with her flawed argument.— Dr. Carson (they/them) (@OctaviaViento) November 9, 2020
She gets an F for that interview and the apology! Bye Eva.
19.
20.
Kerry Washington is currently playing the role of Eva Longoria’s publicist, like the MSNBC clip isn’t floating around on twitter. For someone who has always been so passionate regarding the empowerment of black women, this is very disappointing to see. SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID.— 𝙲. 🪐 (@aslifeunfolds) November 9, 2020