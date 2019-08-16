CLOSE
HomeNews

Ewing Athletics Dropping Some New Back-To-School Colorways [Photos]

Posted August 16, 2019

Ewing Athletics 33 Sneakers

Source: Ewing Athletics 33 / Ewing Athletics

For the OG Knick fans who were ecstatic about the return of the Ewing Athletic kicks that they proudly stepped in back in the day when Air Jordans reigned supreme, get ready for some back-to-school colorways of your favorite Ewing 33 silhouettes.

Coming in three distinct colorways including the Ewing 33 Hi OG “Sunflower”‘s which resemble your favorite New York construction boot, the collection is bound to catch eyes including the Ewing Rogue which features some soft pink suede and the Ewing Sports Lite Scuba training shoe that’ll have you vibrantly sprinting across the board. Some pretty dope ish here.

Check out the pics below and catch the pair of your desire today at EwingAthletics.com.

Ewing Athletics Dropping Some New Back-To-School Colorways [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Ewing Athletics sneakers

Ewing Athletics sneakers Source:Ewing Athletics

Ewing Athletics back to school sneakers ewing athletics sneakers

2. Ewing Athletics sneakers

Ewing Athletics sneakers Source:Ewing Athletics

Ewing Athletics back to school sneakers ewing athletics sneakers

3. Ewing Athletics 33 Sneakers

Ewing Athletics 33 Sneakers Source:Ewing Athletics

Ewing Sports Lite Scuba ewing athletics 33

4. Ewing Athletics 33 Sneakers

Ewing Athletics 33 Sneakers Source:Ewing Athletics

Ewing Rogue Pink August ewing athletics 33

5. Ewing Athletics 33 Sneakers

Ewing Athletics 33 Sneakers Source:Ewing Athletics

Ewing 33 Hi Sunflower ewing athletics 33

6. Ewing Athletics sneakers

Ewing Athletics sneakers Source:Ewing Athletics

Ewing Athletics back to school sneakers ewing athletics sneakers

Related Galleries
Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For The ‘Rona, Twitter Offers No Chill
These ‘Tiger King’ Memes Illustrates How Wild The Netflix Docu-Series Truly Is
Here Is How The Fashion World Is Helping Combat The Coronavirus [Photos]
Black News Reporter Fleeing From Bison Inspires Hilarious Memes
M.I.A. Dragged For Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Comment: “I Would Choose Death”
Jeezy Drops ‘Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision’ & Cooped Up Trap Twitter Approves
Close