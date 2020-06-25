Fabolous vs. Jadakiss Announced As Next #Verzuz Battle, NYC Timbaland Twitter Wylin’

After a relaxing battle between Alicia Keys and John Legend announced that they are taking back to NYC with the next match up.

On Wednesday (Jun 24) Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced that the next match up would be a lyrical one with Fabolous and Jadakiss being listed as the next contenders.

“Back in the Zone. This Monday [Jadakiss] vs [Fabolous]. [Timbaland], paperwork is in!!!!!!!!” Swizz said via Instagram post with a basketball jersey in the traditional New York Knicks colors.

Of course, Hip-Hop fans rejoiced at the announcement after asking for both rappers to be considered for months. As previously reported, during an interview with the Breakfast Club back in April, the Brooklyn-bred rapper revealed that he was open to the idea, before noting that his participation was up to the fans, before adding that he was leaving it up to Timbaland and Swizz Beatz to decide who he should battle.

“In a fun way, I think it would be cool. One thing with the battles, I think it needs to be an even playing field of the two people battling.”

Despite the heavy anticipation, a few fans called out the platform for enlisting Fabolous as a contender after being caught on camera publicly physically abusing his longtime girlfriend and mother of his children, Emily Bustamante.

So y’all support men who put their hands on women? Cool 👌🏾 — a love letter in human form. (@simonebnfree) June 24, 2020

Didn’t he knock out his wife’s teeth and threatened her entire family? — $bussyfamous$ (@hotmessinpearls) June 25, 2020

During an interview with Ebro on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning last year, Fabolous addressed the March of 2018 incident and his arrest and stated that while he didn’t focus on what people were saying on social media at the time, instead, he dealt with his family matters internally.

“I’m more into myself with my family and my personal life is usually handled inside, it’s not usually public, with opinions, comments, family members involved—them reacting to everything,” Fab said last year. “We had to deal with it internally it wasn’t about dealing with it publicly,” he explained. “That’s where I put my energy and focus into, dealing with it internally. Publicly, everybody is going to have their opinions. There are going to be some speculations, but the clarity that I was looking for was inside more than anything. Because that’s the people that I’m dealing with every day. Those are the people that I love that I want to make sure they are clear on what’s going on. I didn’t focus on what’s going on the outside.”

The Fabolous vs Jadakiss Verzuz Battle is scheduled to go down on Monday, June 29.

See some reactions below.

