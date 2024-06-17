Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

The Niggler, aka Bishop Lamor Whitehead , is going to prison for a long time. NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ mentee, allegedly Bishop Lamor Whitehead, will head to prison for nine years. Whitehead’s prison sentence is a verdict of him hoodwinking and bamboozling a parishioner’s mother out of her life savings, plus other scams. The decision comes after Judge Lorna Schofield listened to testimony from the victims of Whitehead’s scamming and from the “Bling Bishop” himself, who took a page out of rapper The Game’s book, namedropping everyone he allegedly dealt with.

Manhattan federal court Judge Lorna Schofield handed the term after hearing from financially destroyed victims and Whitehead himself, who namedropped a laundry list of city and state officials he’s dealt with, including the mayor, state Attorney General Letitia James, Brooklyn District Attorney General Eric Gonzalez, his predecessor, the late Ken Thompson, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and others, none of whom were in attendance.

“I don’t see any remorse for your conduct,” Judge Schofield said, describing the evidence as “frankly overwhelming.”

Lamor Whitehead’s Reckoning Comes After A Jury Hit With A Guilty Verdict In March

