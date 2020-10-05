https://cdn.agechecker.net/static/age-gate/v1/age-gate.js
Famous Black People Who Have Had Covid-19

Posted 16 hours ago

The following African-America celebrities have been diagnosed with Covid-19. We celebrate the people who have overcome the virus and mourn for those we’ve lost.

Actors, athletes, politicians have all tested positive. Many people may not be aware of the impact this corona virus has had on older jazz musicians, who fell ill in the early days of the pandemic.

 

1. Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba coronavirus Source:Twitter

Idris announced he had tested positive back in late March and his wife Sabrina confirmed her results a few days later. The 47-year-old actor stated, “I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic. But thankfully I came through and you can too.”

2. Ellis Marsalis

2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 4 Source:Getty

Jazz legend and patriarch of the talented Marsalis family, Ellis Marsalis succumbed to Covid-19 on April 1, 2020. Seen here performing at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, he was also a renowned educator whose students included Harry Connick Jr. as well as his own children,  Wynton and Branford.

3. Tiffany Haddish

BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - November 12, 2017 Source:Getty

The comedian announced her positive test results in April via her Youtube channel. While quarantining, she did several virtual interviews, including this one where she shares how she spent her time at home, cleaning, organizing and learning to do splits. WATCH

