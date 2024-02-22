Fans Call C A P On Report Suggesting Marvel Studios Claiming Kang The Conqueror Flopped

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Due to “Marvel fatigue,” whatever the hell that is, Marvel Studios made a pivot on its once very successful strategy for its films and Disney+ series. A THR article is shedding more light on that shift and claims that the studio was quietly working to burn Kang out of the MCU.Following the flop of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, THR reports Marvel Studios began to panic because the film had the immense task of kickstarting the next phase in the MCU and introducing its next Thanos-like villain, Kang The Conqueror, landed with a thud.But what is most interesting is that behind the scenes, they were taking steps to move away from Kang The Conqueror.The film’s shockingly poor performance and actor Jonathan Majors’ conviction, leading to his immediate firing by Marvel Studios, set off a series of motions of the Disney-owned studio. They have reportedly taken Kang’s name off the title of the next Avengers movie. Per THR:

The first of the new Avengers movies, due out in 2026, was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but will be getting a new title to remove the character’s name, though sources say that even before Majors’ conviction, the studio was making moves to minimize the character after Quantumania underperformed, grossing $476 million.

Don’t Cout Out Marvel Studios Just Yet