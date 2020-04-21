Fans Take To Twitter To Honor Prince On 4th Anniversary Of Passing #RIPPrince

When news that the late, great Prince transitioned four years ago, music fans from around the world were joined in mourning the loss. Today, fans of the legendary Minneapolis star are taking to Twitter to celebrate Prince’s life and legacy on the fourth anniversary of his passing.

Prince Rogers Nelson was born June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minn. to parents who were both musicians themselves. The multi-sport high school athlete crossed paths with producer and songwriter Jimmy Jam in the early 1970s ahead of embarking on a stellar solo career in the latter part of the decade. Over the course of his career, Prince released well over three dozen studio albums, just over a dozen EPs, and several other releases.

With several awards, including a handful of Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, the honors Prince has garnered over the years honor the legendary feats he was able to achieve in his lifetime.

On Twitter, the outpouring of love and admiration for Prince is well-deserved, and we’ve captured some of the best responses below.

