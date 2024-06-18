Close
News

Fat Joe Claims Chris Brown Is As Talented As Michael Jackson

Fat Joe Feels The Rihanna Incident Seperates Chris Brown From Michael Jackson, X Users Call C A P

Published on June 18, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SONRISA Puerto Rican After Party Hosted By Fat Joe

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty / Fat Joe

Fat Joe reenergized the tired debate about whether Chris Brown is on the same level as the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. In a recent IG Live session, Joey Crack discussed Chris Brown and Michael Jackson. The Bronx rapper made the hottest of takes, claiming that the infamous Rihanna incident keeps Brown from being mentioned in the same breath as Jackson.
The Terror Squad general argued to those watching that it’s been 20 years since Brown physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna, claiming that it was time to let it go and that Breezy is the best singer/dancer/performer since Michael Jackson. Fat Joe took things even further when he used disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly to prove his point, trying to make the tired and ridiculous separate the artist from their egregious actions argument.
Now, to his credit, Chris Brown has shut down the MJ comparisons while still paying homage to the “Thriller” singer. In a 2022 interview with Big Boy, he acknowledged that he draws inspiration from MJ heavily but has also added his own flair to his talent to pave his own path in the music industry.

Social Media Calls C A P on Fat Joe’s Chris Brown Hot Take

Fat Joe’s comments, of course, sparked debate, with many Breezy fans agreeing with him, while other fans of music claim Usher is above Brown, and MJ fans feel no one compares. “We would still only call Michael Jackson Michael Jackson, actually. And, if we have to decide, Usher would be the only logical heir apparent. Hope this helps,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.  Apple Music’s Rap Life host Low Key added, “Does he have a ‘Confessions’….?,” referring to Usher’s iconic 2004 album.
He has a point. The gallery below shows more reactions to Fat Joe caping for Chris Brown as a GOAT.

1. Lol, well played

2. Yikes

3. A thread where points were made.

4. Then there's that

5.

6.

7. He said what ?

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

https://twitter.com/MrsBundrige/status/1803055416374440017

14.

15.

Fat Joe Feels The Rihanna Incident Seperates Chris Brown From Michael Jackson, X Users Call C A P was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 127

    Bossip
    Ralph Lauren - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027

    Tyson Beckford Is Still Fine, Ralph Lauren Is Still Timeless, & This Milan Menswear Moment Is Everything

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    NFL: OCT 19 Dolphins at Browns

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close