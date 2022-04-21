Feast Your Eyes On Pro-Ject’s $2,500 Premium Turntable The X8 Evolution

CLOSE

Pro-Ject, a premium audio company, has introduced its newest high-end turntable , and yes, it costs a lot of damn money.

The Pro-Ject’s X8 Evolution, described as a “Mass-Loaded High-End Turntable” designed for “true audiophiles,” is here and improves technical features from Xtension 9 and 10.

The X8 Evolution features a sleek and very expensive-looking design that “is machined out of a single piece of aluminum and damped with a TPE (Thermo Plastic Elastomer) insert,” Pro-Ject announced. The turntable’s platter rotates on an inverted bearing combined with a ceramic ball and PTFE thrust pad. To ensure the bearing’s longevity, Pro-Ject explains its”opposing neodymium magnet repels the platter from the plinth and bearing, ensuring smooth and quiet operation for decades to come.”

Underneath the X8 Evolution, you will find “custom feet” that are “are CNC machined out of aluminum and are fully height-adjustable.” The feet will use ” TPE damping technology” to decouple the X8 from the surface on which it is placed.

The X8 Evolution also features a 9cc EVO carbon tonearm that uses inverted cardanic tonearm bearings plus four stainless steel tips mounted in ABEC 7 quality ball bearings in a C-shape section to minimize resonances.

As expected, all of these high-end features don’t come cheap. Pro-Ject’s X8 Evolution will cost you $2,500 if you got the money to spend. It also comes in three colors, “Clear White,” “Piano Black,” and “Satin Walnut.” You can head to Pro-Ject’s website to blow a bag on the turntable if you are interested.

Hit the gallery below for more photos of Pro-Ject’s beautiful but insanely expensive X8 Evolution.

Photo: Pro-Ject / Pro-Ject X8 Evolution

