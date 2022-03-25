Feet Flasher Doja Cat Quits Music After Paraguay Twitter Battle Goes Full Racist

Apparently, a Doja Cat performance was canceled in Paraguay. Despite it being due to flooding, it seems that people had a problem with her not interacting with fans outside her hotel room as if it was disrespect. She did perform in Brazil, but after tweeting that the show wasn’t up to snuff and she would do better, which caused Paraguay Twitter to go nuclear in her mentions.

Know what, we’ll let TMZ recap the struggle:

Doja copped to not putting on “a good enough show,” but promised she’d do better Friday night. Well, her fans in Paraguay got all butt hurt because she’d never tweeted them over missing a festival show there earlier this week. Mind you, that concert was canceled due to a deadly storm and flooding … so, certainly not DC’s fault.

Anyway, Doja’s response to the ridiculous outrage was “I’m not sorry,” and that ignited the Twitter war with fans and even journalists in Paraguay. She eventually fired back, “I moved on I’m just gonna let everybody be mad” … and changed her Twitter handle to “I quit.”

Then she rage tweeted, “I can’t wait to f***ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore.” She added, “I’m a f***ing fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare. Unfollow me.”

Doja topped it off by declaring, “This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care.

Doja’s reps says she will still be performing in Brazil tonight (March 25). Also expect that tour she has with The Weeknd in the work to go down, too.

Peep some of the myriad of reactions below that include defense for Doja, plenty of slander and general mayhem. What makes matter is worse is plenty of folk are on Twitter hurling racial epithets and exposing their Klan-like tendencies. The irony is that the biracial (thus, Black, if we’re keeping it a bean) Doja herself has been accused of colonizer leanings after the whole racist chat room debacle.

So, Friday on Twitter.