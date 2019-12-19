Fictional African Kingdom Wakanda Added By USDA As Trade Partner, Twitter Clowns The Colonizers

The U.S. government once again looks like a bunch of goofs after a so-called accidental listing of free-trade partners wth America went public. A staffer “accidentally” placed the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda to a list of free-trade partners before it was caught, but eagle-eyed Twitter users caught the slip-up.

As first featured in Marvel comics back in 1966 via the Black Panther character, Wakanda is best known as the most advanced nation in the world and the source of a precious, fictional natural resource known as vibranium. Francis Tseng, a New York-based software engineer. seems to be the first person to have noticed the glaring admission of Wakanda to a list of agricultural tariffs.

Wakanda is listed as a US free trade partner on the USDA website?? pic.twitter.com/xcq1OFTIPh — Francis Tseng (@frnsys) December 18, 2019

“Wakanda is listed as a US free trade partner on the USDA website,” Tseng pondered out loud on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon (December 18). “fwiw, the US would no doubt try to liberalize Wakanda’s markets and flood it with cheap subsidized corn,” Tseng added in a Twitter thread.

From there, the jokes began flying with some Twitter users pretending to be residents of Wakanda.

“As a resident of Wakanda, I find this to be a great honour,” wrote Twitter user @surambaya. Twitter user @Zinduko countered with, “I don’t. I think we should immediately demand an explanation from the king.”

As a resident of Wakanda, I find this to be a great honour. — Sura Mbaya (@surambaya) December 19, 2019

I don't. I think we should immediately demand an explanation from the king. — Zinduko (@Zinduko) December 19, 2019

The USDA confirmed with the Washington Post that the use of Wakanda was intended to be an in-house test and was not meant to go out to the public.

“The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down,” USDA spokesperson Mike Illenberg said.

While this little gaffe is gone from the USDA’s site, the Internet is forever and Twitter is chiming in with all the jokes it can muster. We’ve got the best below.

