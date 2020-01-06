Financially-Deficient Man Upset Woman Won’t Buy Him Red Lobster, Twitter Can’t Believe It

Red Lobster found itself trending on Twitter Monday morning (Jan. 6) but not because they rolled out a new menu item. A woman posted a string of texts from a suitor who got upset over her not buying him Red Lobster for dinner and Twitter has poured on the slander as expected.

A Twitter user by the name of @RoblesTeonna shared an alleged text conversation between her and an unnamed man that revealed homie really enjoyed the food from the seafood chain.

“DO YALL SEE HOW DISRESPECTFUL N*GGAS ARE. IVE DONE NOTHING BUT DO EVERYTHING FOR THIS MAN. HELPED HIM GET BUSINESS AND TAKE HIM FOOD OR WHATEVER HE NEEDS WHEN HES STRUGGLING AND BECAUSE I CANT THIS TIME THIS IS HOW HE COMES AT ME,” @RoblesTeonna wrote in the caption of the text images.

For context, it appears the man in question had it pretty good because @RoblesTeonna was willing to give him some homecooked food and acknowledged that while she knew the man was craving Red Lobster, she didn’t have money for a splurge after paying her bills.

Instead of applauding her responsibility, homeboy went into a multi-text tirade about how the woman not buying him Red Lobster was a mark of her inability to be on his level.

Not only did the man flat out catch an attitude because he couldn’t get his hands on some seafood, he then started attacking her character. It’s a lot to type out so just check out @RoblesTeonna’s tweet below. But one hilarious point we have to mention was the man stating proudly that he ate Red Lobster four times a week and developed an expectation as a result.

DO YALL SEE HOW DISRESPECTFUL NIGGAS ARE. IVE DONE NOTHING BUT DO EVERYTHING FOR THIS MAN. HELPED HIM GET BUSINESS AND TAKE HIM FOOD OR WHATEVER HE NEEDS WHEN HES STRUGGLING AND BECAUSE I CANT THIS TIME THIS IS HOW HE COMES AT ME. pic.twitter.com/8DS5SMW3yN — Teonna💋 (@RoblesTeonna) January 5, 2020

And if you thought he didn’t have more bars in the tuck, here’s an update below.

A King? Lowering his standards? Wow. We should add that the pair have only been talking for a month so this is completely over the top.

With the tweet making noise on Twitter for the man’s audacity to refer to himself as a “King” of all things, the jokes have been relentless. We’ve got some of the best responses below.

