Flag On The Play: Brett Favre Asks Court To Reinstate His Defamation Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe

Brett Favre Wants Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe Reinstated
Brett Favre is still salty about Shannon Sharpe talking about his alleged involvement in a Mississippi welfare scandal. Lawyers for Hall of Fame retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre will ask a federal appeals court on Tuesday to reinstate a defamation lawsuit against fellow Hall of Famer, turned media mogul Shannon Sharpe. A Mississippi federal judge threw out the lawsuit in October on the grounds that Sharpe “used constitutionally protected speech on a sports broadcast when he criticized Favre’s connection to the welfare misspending case,” per The Grio’s reporting.
Favre hopes to get a lick back by asking the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate the lawsuit. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback is still BIG MAD because Sharpe said that Favre was “taking from the underserved,” adding he “stole money from people that really needed that money,” further adding that you must be a real sorry individual “to steal from the lowest of the low,” during a past episode of Undisputed, the Fox Sports sport’s debate show Sharpe used to co-host with Skip Bayless.
Brett Favre Was Allegedly Taking Money Out of The Pockets of The NeedyAccording to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, the Mississippi Department of Human Services misused more than $77 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program from 2016 to 2019. Those funds are supposed to help the natives of Mississippi, specifically Black folk in the state because they are considered some of the poorest people in the United States. During his investigation, White found that Favre was the recipient of an improper payment of $1.1 million for speaking fees from a nonprofit organization that spent money from the TANF with approval from the Department of Human Services. $5 million was also allotted to the University of Mississippi, Favre’s alma mater and where his daughter attended, to build a volleyball arena. Farve did pay back the $1.1 million, but according to White in a February court filing still owes $729,790 accrued interest. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and current Mississippi native has denied all charges and is not facing any criminal charges. Favre might be innocent in the eyes of the law, but in the court of opinion that is Black Xitter, he is guilty as charged. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
