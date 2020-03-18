Floyd Mayweather , who is still mourning the loss of his ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children Josie Harris , now has to process another loss. Mayweather’s uncle and trainer, Roger Mayweather, has died at the age of 58.

Before becoming an integral part of his nephew’s training team and helping craft one of boxing’s most revered fighters, Mayweather himself captured world titles winning top belts in the light welterweight and welterweight class. Across 72 fights, Mayweather, nicknamed the “Black Mamba,” amassed a record of 59-13 and ended his career as the IBA welterweight champ in 1999.

In 1996, Mayweather began training his nephew until 1998 when Floyd Mayweather Sr. was released from prison and began training his son. Mayweather Jr. fired his father and from 2000 to 2012, his uncle served as his trainer en route to a spotless fight record and several classic bouts.

While Mayweather Jr.’s Instagram page is flooded with images of him and Harris is better times, he hasn’t shared any words or images of his uncle. It was reported that Mayweather had been in poor health for some time due to damage suffered over the years from his time in the ring.

On Twitter, the boxing world remembered Roger Mayweather and gave a strong salute for his contributions to the sport. We’ve got those reactions listed below.

—

Photo: WENN

Floyd Mayweather’s Uncle & Boxing Trainer Roger Mayweather Dead At 58 was originally published on hiphopwired.com