Former AG Lorretta Lynch Slammed For Defending NFL Racial Bias Case

Former Miami head coach Brian Flores brought a lawsuit against the National Football League alleging racial discrimination and the freezing out of Black coaches and executives across a number of teams. To defend against Flores’ explosive accusation, the NFL hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch in connection to the legal matter.

As reported by The Washington Post, Lynch, the first Black woman to hold the position of Attorney General, currently is a partner in the Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP law firm. Lynch and firm chairman Brad S. Karp were retained by the league to represent their side in the case. This isn’t the first case for Lynch connected to the NFL, coming after she lead the investigation into allegations made against the Washington Commanders and team owner Daniel Synder.

As previously reported by several outlets, Flores filed the lawsuit in January with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, stating explicitly that potential Black hires at the coaching and executive levels are being passed over for less qualified people due to their race.

In the suit, Flores names his former team, the New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos while adding that the entire slate of NFL teams may be engaging in this practice. Despite bringing the Dolphins to winning form, Flores was let go by the team’s front office.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell promises to address Flores’ concerns all while making certain the brand he oversees is doing its best to bring about diversity at all levels of the game. Still, many are skeptical and are outright questioning Lynch’s involvement.

