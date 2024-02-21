Former “Rapper” Machine Gun Kelly Covers Tattoos With Black Ink For “Spiritual Purposes Only,” X Users Confused

Close
Machine Gun Kelly Debuts New "Spiritual" Body Tattoo

Published on February 21, 2024
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty / Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly debuted a new look, and people are giving him a blank stare. It’s a new year and clearly a new MGK. The “rapper,” now a mega-popular rockstar, is prepping his fans for new music and rebooted himself with some fresh ink.
He showed his eight million-plus followers his new body tattoo on Instagram, a complete cover-up with nothing but pure black ink.
In the caption for the post, the “Emo Girl” crafter said his new body tattoo is “for spiritual purposes only” and thanked his tattoo artist @roxx.
In an Instagram Story post, MGK revealed that the artist used “44 needles” while Roxx wrote, “Never met a tougher one,” regarding the musician sitting down getting the epic that done. The post has received over 600,000 likes, and people are sharing interesting thoughts in the comments. Power Book II: Ghost actor Gianni Paolo had high praise for the tattoo, saying, “insane.” Even the Tiger King, Joe Exotic, currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, had something to say and shot his shot, writing in the comment section, “A tiger and a bit of meth, and you would be mine. Lol.” We are sure Machine Gun Kelly’s current fiancee, actress Meagan Fox, is not trying to share her man with Joe Exotic. Some people in the comment section do not like his tattoo. One commenter said, “Stupidest fucking thing I’ve ever seen.” Another person joked, “Bro looking like the adidas logo.” Where’s the lie? Welp, the work is done, MGK is happy with it, and that’s all that matters. You can see more reactions to the tattoo in the gallery below.

1. LOL

2. Well damn

3. Possibly

4. There's a thought

5.

6.

7. Spits out drink

8.

9.

https://twitter.com/justpaulplease/status/1760079361661714513?s=20

10.

