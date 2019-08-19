Freddie Gibbs Stands By “F*ck Colin Kaepernick” Statement, Catches Heat From Twitter #FreddieGibbs

Freddie Gibbs has carved out a healthy career for himself by way of his unflinching boldness and ability to stick to his code by any means necessary. In a recent Instagram video, the Gary, Ind. star ruffled feathers by saying “F*ck Colin Kaepernick” in a show of support for Jay-Z’s new partnership with the NFL and is sticking by the statement.

As captured by HipHop-N-More, Gibbs took to IG over the weekend and posted a video into his story feed that didn’t waste time getting to the point. In the now-viral clip, Freddie Kane essentially said the aforementioned statement while saluting Jay-Z for his power move to get an inside track into the NFL.

Of course, the reaction came in droves as many Twitter users were critical of the 37-year-old artist, with Jemele Hill retweeting the clip while writing in the caption, “Well played, NFL. You got exactly what you wanted. Check Gibbs’ response to the retweet below.

All due respect m’am they ain’t get nothin out of me. Big fan by the way. https://t.co/u2nKJT0Mp2 — Freddie Gibbs Sr. (@FreddieGibbs) August 19, 2019

Keep scrolling to see some of the reactions around Twitter to Gibbs’ statement and his bold assertion that he’s not changing his mind. If you care to share your thoughts on this, sound off in the comments section.

