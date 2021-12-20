FreeThoughtz: Future Fires Off Tweets, Says He’s Bigger In The Streets Than Jay-Z

Future owns a significant corner of land within the modern Hip-Hop landscape, amassing a number of melodic hits filled with Auto-Tune harmonies and bombastic raps. Perhaps coasting on this known fact, the Freebandz honcho took to Twitter last week and fired off a number of messages, including inferring he’s larger than Jay-Z in the streets.

On December 17, Pluto went on a bit of a Twitter tirade to talk his sh*t and it began on a self-loving note.

“I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh,” Future began in his series of tweets.

He followed up with, “Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh.” That missive was then backed up with, “In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy” and “100M’s not the goal anymore.”

Future’s final tweet was a lot less grandstanding, with the rapper writing, “What’s on your Xmas list?? Mines getting everything they want.”

Perhaps Future Hendrix had a little something extra in his egg nog, or he’s really a dude who believes in himself, but folks on Twitter are wondering how he put himself in a battle with Jay-Z, especially since Hov doesn’t mention names and just minds his own business.

—

