CLOSE
HomeNews

FreeThoughtz: Future Fires Off Tweets, Says He’s Bigger In The Streets Than Jay-Z

Wireless Festival 2021

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty


Future owns a significant corner of land within the modern Hip-Hop landscape, amassing a number of melodic hits filled with Auto-Tune harmonies and bombastic raps. Perhaps coasting on this known fact, the Freebandz honcho took to Twitter last week and fired off a number of messages, including inferring he’s larger than Jay-Z in the streets.

On December 17, Pluto went on a bit of a Twitter tirade to talk his sh*t and it began on a self-loving note.

“I’m the only one can get YE to pull up whenever wherever..tuh,” Future began in his series of tweets.

He followed up with, “Everything I do legendary or it want get done. Tuh.” That missive was then backed up with, “In the streets im bigger then jigga. Ima run me a B up easy” and “100M’s not the goal anymore.”

Future’s final tweet was a lot less grandstanding, with the rapper writing, “What’s on your Xmas list?? Mines getting everything they want.”

Perhaps Future Hendrix had a little something extra in his egg nog, or he’s really a dude who believes in himself, but folks on Twitter are wondering how he put himself in a battle with Jay-Z, especially since Hov doesn’t mention names and just minds his own business.

Photo: Getty

FreeThoughtz: Future Fires Off Tweets, Says He’s Bigger In The Streets Than Jay-Z  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Galleries
Lil Durk & India Royale Got Engaged, Goals Twitter Reacts
Drakeo the Ruler Fatally Stabbed At Once Upon A Time In L.A. Concert #RIPDrakeo
Vice President Kamala Harris Neatly Packed Up Charlamagne tha God, Twitter Reacts
UTFO Rapper Kangol Passes Away, Twitter Salutes The Legend
Rihanna Had Them Thangs Thangin’ In “Cozy Grinch” Savage X Fenty Fit, Twitter On Tongue Wag Mode
50 Cent Hints 6th Studio LP Could Be His Last, Says He’s Top 10 Dead Or Alive
Close