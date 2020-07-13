FREEWOJ: Lebron James, NBA Players & Fans Support Adrian Wojnarowski After ESPN Suspends Him

Adrian Wojnarowski earned himself a suspension after cursing out a Republican senator in an email, and it’s not sitting right with players and NBA fans.

Last week popular ESPN NBA Insider shocked NBA fans when he traded dished out an f-bomb instead of a #Wojbomb in an email sent to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. In it, Hawley asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver why the league’s predominately Black players couldn’t put phrases like “Support Our Troops” and “Back the Blue” on the back of their jerseys and inquiring about the NBA’s relationship with China. Speaking for all of us honestly, Woj responded to the email “f*ck you.”

Hawley was BIG MAD and in the guise of “standing up for Hong Kong’s independence” and “expressing support for law enforcement,” shared a screenshot of the email exchange.

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Woj quickly apologized for his actions in a statement with his employer subsequently following with its own denouncing his actions. That wasn’t enough though, ESPN decided to suspend the NBA Insider Saturday night (Jul.11) and decided to not let him join the league in the bubble in Orlando.

Woj hasn’t tweeted since Friday (Jul.10), and following the news of his suspension players led by LeBron James and fans have been tweeting #FreeWOJ in support for the popular NBA analyst.

Its clear ESPN chose the wrong side of history here, but the actions of the Disney-owned company should come as no surprise. You can peep the rest of the reactions to Wojnarowski’s ridiculous suspension in the gallery below.

