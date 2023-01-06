French Montana Video Shoot In Miami Leaves Several Shot, Rapper Rob49 Among Victims

CLOSE

French Montana just released the latest installment in his ongoing Coke Boys mixtape series, but other pressing matters are at hand after an incident on Thursday (Jan. 5). During a video shoot for the Morrocan-American rapper, gunfire erupted and left several people injured, including rising rapper Rob49.

Local outlet NBC 6 reports that the shooting took place in front of The Licking, a Florida soul food chain, at its Miami Gardens location last night. According to accounts from police, a total of 10 individuals were reportedly shot following an altercation that took place in another location before ending up in front of The Licking. Among that number was Rob49, who is featured on Coke Boys 6, the latest mixtape from French Montana and hosted by DJ Drama.

The outlet spoke to a local rapper, Ced Mogul, who said that someone was allegedly robbed behind a nearby KFC where part of the video shoot was taking place before moving over to The Licking.

French Montana was not among the injured but whispers on social media say that one of his bodyguards was severely injured. Four of the individuals took themselves to local hospitals for treatment while six others were transported by emergency medical workers.

Rob49 hails from New Orleans and has released a handful of full-length projects over the past two years along with a busy 2022 featuring a number of singles and collaborations. The conditions of the injured are not yet known nor have Montana or his team made an official statement to the public.

On Twitter, video of the shooting began circulating showing the injured suffering from their wounds on the pavement. We will not be sharing those images on this post.

