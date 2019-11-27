CLOSE
Future Celebrates Birthday With Star Studded Party & Community Giveback For ATL Seniors

Posted November 27, 2019

Future turned up for his birthday, and with purpose. Last Wednesday (Nov. 20), Future Hendrix celebrated with friends, family, his Freebandz team and some A-list guests, and looked out for local Atlanta seniors, too.

The venue was decorated to promote his #ForeverorNever project while and Experience Room activation featured a preview of his new single, “Last Name” featuring Lil Durk.

Some of those in attendance included Durk, Lil Uzi, T.I. and Tiny, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Mike Will Made-It and more as well as Freebandz artists SuperNovaaa, Lil Wookie, Guap Tarantino, and Doe Boy

Back on Nov. 16, Future’s FreeWishes foundation held its Golden Wishes Gala where he honored local senior citizens. Over 700 seniors were blessed with Thanksgiving-styled dinner while Future and FreeWishes Foundation co-founder Stephanie Jester presented a surprise community service award to Emma Jean Boyd, rapper’s grandmother.

