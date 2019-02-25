Future’s signature sneaker line on Reebok were certainly some head-turning silhouettes to say the least, but from the looks of his new Aztrek runners, it seems like the ATLien has settled on a more down to earth design.

In his new spot for the kicks, Future shares screen time with himself as Hndrxx as they ball both literally and figuratively in the Aztrek sneakers. “Hndrxx’s style is more over the top and unexpected,” says Future in the spot.

Check out pics of the kicks and the commercial for the Aztrek Runners below. You can head over to Reebok.com to cop your own pair of Aztreks for $90.

Future & Hndrxx Style Hard In New Reebok Aztreks [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com